Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Nearly Complete Comeback in 101-98 Loss to Sioux Falls Skyforce

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (1-3) lose to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2-2), 101-98.

The defensive-minded first quarter featured 11 lead changes before the Skyforce took a narrow 24-22 advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Zach Freemantle each contributed five points for the Clippers in the opening frame. The second quarter remained competitive, with San Diego trailing 56-50 at halftime. Zach Freemantle paced the Clippers with 13 points off the bench, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. posted 10 points and seven rebounds. The Skyforce pulled away in the third quarter, extending their lead to 80-69 heading into the final period. However, the Clippers mounted a furious comeback in the fourth, cutting the deficit to just three points in the closing minute. John Poulakidas' three-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out, sealing the heartbreaking three-point loss.

The Clippers were led by Zach Freemantle's career high 32 points to go along with his 10 rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds while John Poulakidas had 16 points off the bench. Taylor Funk flirted with a double-double and had 10 points and seven rebounds. Matt Allocco had 13 points.

For Sioux Falls, Jahmir Young dominated with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Trevor Keels added 22 points in the winning effort.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will get a rematch against Raptors 905 on January 2 at 2pm on NBAGLeague.com.







