FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT - FanDuel Sports Network is giving Detroit Pistons fans an opportunity to follow and cheer on their NBA G League affiliate, with 15 home games for the Motor City Cruise set to appear on the network starting December 30, 2025.

All 15 games will stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and be televised live or on delay. See the complete schedule below.

Motor City Cruise games on FanDuel Sports Network:

DAY DATE ET OPPONENT

Tue 30-Dec-25 7:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold

Sat 3-Jan-26 7:00 PM Westchester Knicks

Sun 4-Jan-26 6:00 PM Westchester Knicks

Sun 11-Jan-26 6:00 PM Salt Lake City Stars

Thu 22-Jan-26 7:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold

Sun 1-Feb-26 5:00 PM Memphis Hustle

Tue 3-Feb-26 7:00 PM Memphis Hustle

Fri 20-Feb-26 7:00 PM College Park Skyhawks

Sun 22-Feb-26 3:00 PM College Park Skyhawks

Tue 24-Feb-26 11:00 AM Delaware Blue Coats

Tue 10-Mar-26 7:00 PM Noblesville Boom

Wed 11-Mar-26 7:00 PM Noblesville Boom

Wed 25-Mar-26 11:00 AM Greensboro Swarm

Fri 27-Mar-26 7:00 PM Osceola Magic

Sat 28-Mar-26 7:00 PM Osceola Magic

Schedule subject to change

Game to stream live; check local TV listing for delayed airing

HOW TO WATCH ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

Streaming Subscription: Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visitingFanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Prime Video: Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including DIRECTV, fubo, Mediacom, Spectrum, Xfinity, etc. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.comfor options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.

