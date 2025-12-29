FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT - FanDuel Sports Network is giving Detroit Pistons fans an opportunity to follow and cheer on their NBA G League affiliate, with 15 home games for the Motor City Cruise set to appear on the network starting December 30, 2025.
All 15 games will stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and be televised live or on delay. See the complete schedule below.
Motor City Cruise games on FanDuel Sports Network:
DAY DATE ET OPPONENT
Tue 30-Dec-25 7:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold
Sat 3-Jan-26 7:00 PM Westchester Knicks
Sun 4-Jan-26 6:00 PM Westchester Knicks
Sun 11-Jan-26 6:00 PM Salt Lake City Stars
Thu 22-Jan-26 7:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold
Sun 1-Feb-26 5:00 PM Memphis Hustle
Tue 3-Feb-26 7:00 PM Memphis Hustle
Fri 20-Feb-26 7:00 PM College Park Skyhawks
Sun 22-Feb-26 3:00 PM College Park Skyhawks
Tue 24-Feb-26 11:00 AM Delaware Blue Coats
Tue 10-Mar-26 7:00 PM Noblesville Boom
Wed 11-Mar-26 7:00 PM Noblesville Boom
Wed 25-Mar-26 11:00 AM Greensboro Swarm
Fri 27-Mar-26 7:00 PM Osceola Magic
Sat 28-Mar-26 7:00 PM Osceola Magic
Schedule subject to change
Game to stream live; check local TV listing for delayed airing
HOW TO WATCH ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK
Streaming Subscription: Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visitingFanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.
Prime Video: Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.
Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including DIRECTV, fubo, Mediacom, Spectrum, Xfinity, etc. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.comfor options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.
For more information visitFanDuelSportsNetwork.com and follow @FanDuelSN_PR on X.
