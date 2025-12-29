Mo Bamba Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City Stars center Mo Bamba has signed with the Toronto Raptors, marking the first NBA Call-Up for the Stars during the 2025-26 campaign.

Bamba (7-0, 231, Texas) appeared in 15 games (12 starts) for the Stars this season, owning averages of 16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest. Bamba scored in double-digits 13 times for the Stars this season, surpassing 20-or-more points seven times with 10 double-doubles.

The Salt Lake City big man was vital during the Stars' Winter Showcase Championship run and in the final game, scoring 17 points (5-7 FGM, 2-3 3PM) while controlling the glass with his game-high 12 rebounds (2 OR, 10 DR) in the 137-112 win over the Raptors 905.

The Harlem, N.Y., native enters his eighth year in the NBA after being drafted in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic with the sixth overall pick. Bamba appeared in 266 games (81 starts) in five seasons with the Magic, averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.3 minutes per contest. Following his tenure in Orlando, he had stops playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23), Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers (2024-25), as well the New Orleans Pelicans (2024-25).

Bamba is the 20th Call-Up all-time for the Jazz G-League affiliate. Previously, Isaiah Wong earned an NBA call-up from the Salt Lake City Stars to the Charlotte Hornets by way of a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season.







NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.