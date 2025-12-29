Raptors 905 Sweep the Season Series over Maine

Raptors 905 (4-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Maine Celtics (1-3) 124-100 to sweep the 2025-26 season series.

AJ Lawson returned to the lineup for the Raptors 905, putting up a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the victory. Raptors 905 alum Ron Harper Jr. led the charge for Maine, putting up a team-high 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks in the loss.

Tyreke Key and Tyson Degenhart provided complementary scoring off the bench for the 905, adding 18 points, four rebounds, and 15 points, four rebounds, respectively. Jalen Bridges added 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the Celtics' effort.

The Raptors 905 face the Westchester Knicks for their final game of 2025, Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Maine returns home for a two-game series against the Noblesville Boom for a matinee on New Year's Eve. Tip-off scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 35 26 30 35 124 LAWSON 22 SARR 12 RODDY 6

CELTICS 18 23 34 25 100 HARPER 17 BRIDGES 8 GRAY 7







