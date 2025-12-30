Swarm Use 70-Point Bench Effort to Top Legends, 136-130

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defeated the Texas Legends, 136-130, on Monday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the win, the Swarm improved to 3-1, while the Legends fell to 1-3 on the season.

Bench production proved decisive for Greensboro, as the Swarm poured in 70 points from the reserves. Eric Dixon and DJ Rodman led the charge off the bench with 20 and 16 points, respectively, while seven Swarm players scored in double figures. In the starting lineup, Keyontae Johnson finished with 22 points, Antonio Reeves added 20, and Josiah Allick posted a career-best double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dalano Banton paced Texas with a game-high 37 points, generating 21 points at the free-throw line, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl recorded a 17-point, 19-rebound double-double. The Legends connected on 18 three-pointers, led by D'Moi Hodge (six) and Sheldon Edwards Jr. (five).

Greensboro set the tone early, taking a 35-26 lead after the first quarter. Rodman scored eight points with two three-pointers, while Banton led all scorers with 10 in the opening frame. Tied at 20 late in the period, the Swarm closed the quarter on a 15-9 run, limiting Texas to 32 percent shooting.

Rodman entered the contest shooting a league-best 62.5% from 3-point range.

The Swarm stretched the margin to 21 points midway through the second quarter, sparked by six points from Dixon and five from Reeves during the run. Texas responded with a burst of three consecutive three-pointers from Hodge, but Greensboro maintained a double-digit cushion and went into halftime ahead, 73-62.

Greensboro dominated the paint in the first half, owning a 36-26 edge in points inside, while converting 12-of-15 free throws. Texas leaned on 18 first-half points from Banton and 14 from Hodge, who matched Greensboro with four three-pointers before the break.

The Legends trimmed the deficit to one possession late in the third quarter, mounting a 9-2 run fueled by three triples, but the Swarm steadied themselves to carry a 102-92 lead into the final period.

Texas opened the fourth quarter red-hot, knocking down six of its first seven three-point attempts to cut the deficit to one, 111-110, and briefly claim its first lead since the opening quarter. The teams traded three ties and 10 lead changes before Greensboro regained control on a Keyontae Johnson corner three-pointer with 1:15 remaining.

Following two empty possessions by Texas, a jump-ball sequence resulted in a clear path foul drawn by KJ Simpson at midcourt, allowing the Swarm to extend the lead and seal the victory.

Next up, the Swarm concludes its two-game set against the Legends on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets for the contest are available.







NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.