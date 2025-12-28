Mcneeley Scores 27 as Swarm Close out Wolves, 123-117

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defeated the Iowa Wolves, 123-117, on Friday at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Swarm moved to 2-1 on the regular season, while the Wolves picked up their first loss, dropping to 2-1.

Leading 117-115 in the closing minute, the Swarm sealed the game at the free-throw line. After shooting 10-of-18 (55.6%) on foul shots before the stretch, Greensboro forced a defensive stop before Liam McNeeley calmly knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead to four. Following a missed three-pointer from Jules Bernard, KJ Simpson converted both of his attempts at the line, and Keyontae Johnson capped the run with two more free throws to extend the margin to eight - Greensboro's largest lead of the night.

Six players etched double figures for the Swarm, paced by McNeeley's team-high 27 points. Simpson added 20 points and eight assists, while Johnson chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Swarm shot 45.2% from the field and knocked down 17 three-pointers.

Iowa was led by Tristen Newton's game-high 35 points, while Jules Bernard finished with 27 points for the Wolves.

The Swarm trailed the Iowa Wolves 38-36 after one quarter, with both sides shooting 13-of-24 (54.2%) in the frame. Johnson went a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor for eight points, while Jaylen Sims led Greensboro with 11 points off the bench, including three made three-pointers. Iowa was led in the quarter by Newton, who scored 13 points.

Greensboro faced its largest deficit of the half midway through the second quarter, trailing by as many as 15 points, before closing the period with a decisive surge. The Swarm rattled off a 24-7 run over the final stretch of the quarter, capped by a left-wing three-pointer that gave Greensboro a 69-67 lead. At the halftime horn, Greensboro carried its lead, 71-70.

The lead-changing three was one of six in the second quarter and 10 in the half for the Swarm, with the Wolves connecting on nine triples of their own. McNeeley led Greensboro with 15 points at the break, while Johnson and Sims added 14 apiece. Newton posted 18 first-half points for Iowa, going 5-of-7 in 17 minutes.

Greensboro and Iowa traded momentum throughout a tightly contested third quarter, with the teams deadlocked at 28 points apiece in the frame. The Swarm briefly pushed the margin to six behind early three-pointers from Johnson and Simpson, while Iowa answered with timely baskets to keep the game close amid six lead changes. Greensboro carried a slim 99-98 advantage into the fourth quarter following a late Sims three-point play.

The Swarm pulled away in the final period, outscoring Iowa 24-19 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Greensboro held the Wolves to 27.3% in the frame, sealing the win at the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

The Swarm returns to action on Monday at 7 p.m. ET as the team faces the Texas Legends.







