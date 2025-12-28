Bulls Victorious over Cruise

DETROIT - Emanuel Miller scored a game-high 32 points and the Windy City Bulls used a fast start to defeat the Motor City Cruise, 116-101, on Saturday night during Kids Day at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Windy City (2-1) opened the game on a torrid shooting stretch, hitting 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter to build a 37-23 lead. The Bulls never trailed after the opening minutes and pushed the advantage to as many as 18 points in the second half.

Miller finished 10-of-17 from the field and added 12 rebounds, while Kevin Knox II chipped in 25 points and 10 rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili recorded 19 points and 10 boards, and Mac McClung added 21 points and six assists as five Bulls scored in double figures.

Motor City (1-2) cut the deficit to seven late in the second quarter behind a balanced offensive effort and a 35-point frame, but Windy City responded with a 30-point third quarter to regain control.

Tolu Smith led the Cruise with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Akins also scored 18 points, while Brice Williams and John Ukomadu added 13 apiece. Quincy Olivari finished with 14 points off the bench.

Windy City held a 62-52 edge in points in the paint and outscored Motor City 28-13 on the fast break. The Bulls shot 46.2 percent from the field, while the Cruise finished at 44.3 percent.

The Motor City Cruise and Windy City Bulls will conclude their two-game regular season series on Monday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live through The PREP and on Amazon Prime Video.







