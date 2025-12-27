Charge's Chaney Johnson Earns NBA Call Up

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge F Chaney Johnson has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets and becomes the team's first NBA Call Up of the 2025-26 season.

Johnson played in 16 games with the Charge this season overall (10 starts) and averaged 12.8 points on .604 shooting with 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in 10 outings for the Charge, including three consecutive 20-point games from Nov. 7-12 to open the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, along with recording double-digit rebounds three times, multiple steals five times and multiple blocks in five games.

The Brooklyn Nets are led by Head Coach Jordi Fernandez, also a Charge alumni who spent one season as associate head coach and two seasons as the team's head coach from 2013-16.

In a subsequent move, the Charge have added C Chase Jeter (6-10, 225, Arizona) to the roster via the available player pool.

