Raptors 905 Open Homestand with Victory Over Maine
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (3-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Maine Celtics (1-2) 125-92 to open their six-game homestand.
Olivier Sarr returned in a dominant fashion, putting up a season-high 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four blocks. Ron Harper made his return to Mississauga, putting up 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the Celtics' effort.
Tyson Degenhart contributed a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the victory, while Stefan Todorovic came up with a team-high 18 points off the bench.
The two teams meet again tomorrow to close out their season series, tip-off slated for 7:30 PM.
