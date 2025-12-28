Raptors 905 Open Homestand with Victory Over Maine

Raptors 905 (3-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Maine Celtics (1-2) 125-92 to open their six-game homestand.

Olivier Sarr returned in a dominant fashion, putting up a season-high 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four blocks. Ron Harper made his return to Mississauga, putting up 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the Celtics' effort.

Tyson Degenhart contributed a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the victory, while Stefan Todorovic came up with a team-high 18 points off the bench.

