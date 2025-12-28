San Diego Clippers Erupt for 128 Points to Defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce Behind Seven Double-Digit Scorers

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (1-2) against Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-2), 128-106.

The Clippers seized control early in a high-scoring first quarter that featured seven lead changes before pulling ahead 33-30. Jaelen House sparked the offense off the bench with nine points on an efficient 80% shooting. The second quarter belonged entirely to the Clippers, who erupted for 43 points to build a commanding 76-55 halftime advantage. Their 76 first-half points ranked as the fourth-highest total in franchise history, fueled by a franchise-record 14 three-pointers made in a single half. After a defensive grind in the third quarter, the Clippers maintained their cushion and led 97-81 heading into the final period. Zach Freemnatle contributed seven points in the frame while TyTy Washington Jr. added five. The Clippers' offense remained relentless in the fourth quarter, thwarting any hopes of a Sioux Falls Skyforce comeback as they cruised to a 128-106 victory.

The Clippers offense receiving double-digit scoring from seven players. Derek Ogbeide anchored the frontcourt with a career-high-tying 16 points on an efficient 70% shooting performance, adding nine rebounds. Taylor Funk found his shooting touch, connecting on half of his three-point attempts and scored 16 points. Jahmyl Telfort posted 13 points while setting a new career-best with eight rebounds, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. nearly notched a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. TyTy Washington Jr. ran the offense, distributing nine assists to go along with 11 points. The bench unit proved devastating, outscoring their counterparts behind three standout performances. John Poulakidas led the team with a career-high 22 points, hitting seven three-pointers at a scorching 70% rate. Zach Freemantle matched his career-best with 18 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Jaelen House provided a spark with 16 points while matching his career-high with seven assists. As a team, the Clippers executed on both ends, converting 50 field goals, which tied their season high, while protecting the ball with just eight turnovers, their lowest total of the year.

For the Sioux Falls Skyforce Jahmir Young had 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Dain Dainja had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

