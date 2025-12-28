Gold Secure 125-111 Victory over Wisconsin Herd
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. The Grand Rapids Gold (2-1) delivered a strong offensive performance, defeating the Wisconsin Herd (0-3) 125-111. The Gold were sharp from beyond the arc, shooting 48.4% from three-point range, while holding the Herd to 38.1% shooting from deep.
Moses Brown anchored the Gold with a dominant double-double, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kessler Edwards followed with 23 points and four rebounds, knocking down 5-of-9 shots from three. James Akinjo added a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists, while Javante McCoy chipped in 16 points. Dane Goodwin contributed 14 points and five rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, and Coleman Hawkins narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Wisconsin was led by Mark Sears, who recorded 26 points and seven assists. Cormac Ryan added 23 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Jeremiah Tilmon (12 points), John Butler (14 points), and Stephen Thompson (16 points) were the only other Herd players to score in double figures.
Game Highlights
The Gold return to action tomorrow as they hit the road to face the Noblesville Boom at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV.
