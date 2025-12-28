Charge Edged out by Delaware
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-1) snapped an overall five-game winning streak in a 122-121 defeat to the Delaware Blue Coats (2-1) in front of 4,613 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night.
Four Charge players scored 20+ points and three players had double-doubles in the loss. Luke Travers posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Chris Livingston had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Norchad Omier scored 23 points with 10 boards and two steals. Darius Brown added 21 points, six assists and five steals.
Malcolm Hill led Delaware with 24 points on 5-of-9 threes plus three steals. MarJon Beauchamp netted 21 points with nine rebounds and four steals. DeAndre Williams scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with four steals for the Blue Coats. Kennedy Chandler had a double-double of 19 points and 12 assists in the win.
Norchad Omier of the Cleveland Charge
