Charge Edged out by Delaware

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Norchad Omier of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge) Norchad Omier of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-1) snapped an overall five-game winning streak in a 122-121 defeat to the Delaware Blue Coats (2-1) in front of 4,613 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night.

Four Charge players scored 20+ points and three players had double-doubles in the loss. Luke Travers posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Chris Livingston had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Norchad Omier scored 23 points with 10 boards and two steals. Darius Brown added 21 points, six assists and five steals.

Malcolm Hill led Delaware with 24 points on 5-of-9 threes plus three steals. MarJon Beauchamp netted 21 points with nine rebounds and four steals. DeAndre Williams scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with four steals for the Blue Coats. Kennedy Chandler had a double-double of 19 points and 12 assists in the win.

The Charge will wear their own hardwood classics with 2007-08 inspired navy uniforms for Cavs Legends Night presented by 4Imprint on Tuesday, December 30, at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a throwback classic Cavs Charge logo t-shirt! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.