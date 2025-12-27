Greensboro Swarm Add Center Jonas Aidoo

Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal announced today that the team has added center Jonas Aidoo from the NBA G League available player pool.

Aidoo (6-11, 264) joins the Swarm after most recently being with the team during preseason training camp. The 23-year-old completed his senior season at Arkansas in 2024-25, where he played in 33 games with 15 starts and averaged 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting a career-best 57% from the field.

Despite missing fall workouts following foot surgery and battling injury for much of the season, Aidoo finished the year strong, averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds over his final eight games. He posted multiple double-doubles down the stretch and recorded a season-high 22 points in the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament win over Kansas.

Prior to Arkansas, Aidoo spent three seasons at Tennessee. As a junior in 2023-24, he was named All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press, All-SEC Second Team by the league's coaches and earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors. He started all 36 games and averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, while ranking third in the SEC in blocked shots (1.83 per game).

Aidoo appeared in 35 games as a sophomore in 2022-23, averaging 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, and ranked among the SEC leaders in blocked shots. As a freshman in 2021-22, he saw action in 19 games.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Aidoo played high school basketball at Durham Voyager Academy and spent a prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte.







