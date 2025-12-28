Windy City Earns Double-Digit Win over Motor City

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a double-digit win Saturday evening taking down the Motor City Cruise 116-101. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 32 points, shooting 59% from the field, tying his scoring career-high and taking down a game-high 12 rebounds to make the performance a double-double.

Incredible accuracy from the Bulls in the first quarter, who shot 76.5% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc, cemented a lead Windy City never lost. Despite fighting back in the second and a long-range three by Motor City forward John Ukomadu putting the Cruise behind by just one, the Bulls steadily built back its lead and by the half Windy City had four of the team's five starters in double-digits. Dominating the paint and the fast break, the Bulls continued to run away with the game and ultimately the win.

For Windy City, Miller was joined by two fellow Bulls with double-doubles. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II ended with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili knocked down a season-high 19 points going 8-for-11 from the field while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Rounding out Bulls in double-digits, guard Mac McClung notched 21 points, six assists and two blocks. Coming off the bench, Windy City guard R.J. Nembhard logged 11 points.

For Motor City, Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III and Cruise guard Jaden Akins recorded 18 points each with Smith III making it a double-double with 10 rebounds. The bench chipped in an impressive 39 points, led by Cruise guard Quincy Olivari with 14 points.

With the win the Bulls improve to 2-1 and the Cruise fall to 1-2. Windy City and Motor City face off for a rematch on Monday, December 29. Tip-off is set for 6pm CST and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime and CHSN.







