Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Center Charles Bassey from Delaware Blue Coats

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired center Charles Bassey and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Delaware Blue Coats, it was announced today.

In exchange, the Warriors have traded the returning player rights to forward Jackson Rowe, a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft, and a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft to the Blue Coats. In a related move, the Warriors waived forward Riley Grigsby.

Bassey (6'10", 230 lbs.) has appeared in 115 NBA games (three starts) across five seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers (2021-22), San Antonio Spurs (2022-25), and Memphis Grizzlies (2025-26), with NBA averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. After averaging 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game across 72 appearances (all starts) at Western Kentucky (2018-21), the Nigeria native was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Philadelphia.

Bassey joins the Sea Dubs with three seasons of NBA G League experience with the Delaware Blue Coats (2021-22) and Austin Spurs (2022-24), averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.7 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game across 33 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season appearances (32 starts). In the 2021-22 NBA G League regular season, Bassey averaged a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game across 17 contests for Delaware. On January 26, 2023, the center recorded a 40-point, 16-rebound double-double against the Texas Legends, becoming the second player in NBA G League history to record those benchmarks.

Bassey will wear #54 for the Warriors and will be active for Santa Cruz's contest against the Osceola Magic tonight, Saturday, December 27.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.