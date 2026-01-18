Three Sea Dubs Go for 20 in 123-115 Victory over Valley Suns

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Bassey, Cryer, and Kinsey combined to score 72 points in the Santa Cruz Warriors' (6-4) 123-115 victory over the Valley Suns (3-7) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Center Charles Bassey spearheaded the Warriors' offensive effort with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds. Two-way guard LJ Cryer knocked down six three-pointers, all in the second quarter, to finish the game with 22 points. Guard Taevion Kinsey provided 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Two-way forward Malevy Leons notched 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while center Marques Bolden totaled 11 points and five rebounds. Guard Chance McMillan filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Forward/center Tyrese Samuel came off the bench to log a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Suns. Guard Damion Baugh and guard Marcus Burk scored 16 points apiece, Baugh additionally logging eight assists and five rebounds. Guard Jaden Shackelford hit five three-pointers to record 15 points and six rebounds. Guard Sean McDermott (14 points), forward Kaleb Johnson (11 points), and guard Alex Schumacher (11 points) all logged double-digit scoring performances off the bench for Valley.

After finding themselves behind 17-5 four minutes into the game, the Warriors came alive with a 12-3 surge to cut the margin to three points at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter. Santa Cruz capitalized on 26% three-point shooting by Valley and a team-high nine points from Bassey to send the game into the second quarter tied 26-26. Cryer dominated the second frame, coming off the bench to shoot a perfect 6-for-6 from behind the arc to score a game-high 18 points in the first half. The Sea Dubs' offensive outburst in the frame was bolstered by their paint control, outscoring Valley 16-6 in the lane to take a 64-54 lead into halftime.

The two sides stayed on even footing through the first half of the third quarter, with the gap remaining at ten points, 73-63. The Suns' four reserve players logged 22 of the team's 31 points in the frame; however, 10 points apiece from Bassey and Kinsey extended the Warriors' lead to a dozen, 97-85, heading into the fourth quarter. The final frame started with back-to-back swings, with the Suns cutting their margin to seven points and the Warriors quickly reclaiming a 14-point margin, 104-90 at the 7:57 mark. A quarter-high 12 points from Shackelford helped Valley whittle away at the deficit once again, making it a two-possession game with 62 seconds left on the clock, 115-109. McMillian, Leons, and Cryer all knocked down crucial free throws across the closing seconds to secure the Warriors' 123-115 victory over the Suns.

The Warriors will host the Valley Suns for a matinee matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 19 (2 p.m. tip-off). Vote for your favorite Santa Cruz Warriors into the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T before polls close on Friday, January 30.







