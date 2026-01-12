Warriors Narrowly Drop Back-And-Forth Contest 122-118 to Capitanes

MEXICO CITY, MX - In a game that featured 19 lead changes and 15 ties, the Santa Cruz Warriors (5-4) battled the Mexico City Capitanes (8-2) through the final buzzer, ultimately falling 122-118 on Sunday afternoon at Arena CDMX.

Center Marques Bolden finished with a game-high-tying 20 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. Two-way forward Malevy Leons notched 16 points and nine rebounds, while guard Chance McMillan recorded 16 points and three steals. Center Charles Bassey collected 16 points and six rebounds. In his first game since December 21, two-way guard LJ Cryer shot 5-for-9 from deep to log 15 points off the bench, and guard Taevion Kinsey totaled 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Boo Buie III finished the game with 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Forward RJ Melendez notched 17 points and two blocks. Guard James Bouknight had 17 points and three assists, while guard Ahmad Caver contributed 14 points and five assists. Coming off the bench for Mexico City, forward LJ Figueroa and center Felipe Haase logged double-digit scoring performances with 13 points and 11 points, respectively.

After falling behind by six points five minutes into the game, Bolden led the Warriors on a 10-0 run to claim a 19-15 advantage at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter. Despite the run, seven turnovers in the opening frame interrupted the Sea Dubs' rhythm, logging just two points over the final five minutes to enter the second quarter trailing 23-21. The Warriors shored up their ball security in the second frame, recording just one giveaway, as 11 consecutive points saw the Warriors jump ahead, 43-36, with 6:47 until halftime. Bolden (15 points), Bassey (10 points), and McMillian (10 points) served as the Warriors' offensive triple threat with double-digit scoring halves. However, seven points from Figueroa in the final two minutes saw Mexico City erase the deficit and tie the game at 56-56, going into halftime.

After an even first half, the two sides continued to exchange baskets to start the third quarter, with the game knotted up at 72 points apiece at the 6:26 mark. Mexico City claimed its largest lead of the game, 86-80, with 2:02 left in the frame, but a quarter-high 10 points from Leons on 5-for-6 shooting helped the Warriors cut the gap to two points, 88-86, to enter the fourth quarter. Both the Sea Dubs and Capitanes found success from deep in the fourth, as Cryer's nine early points forced a 102-102 tie midway through the frame. However, a three-minute scoring drought allowed Mexico City to reel off nine straight, building a 114-109 lead with two minutes left to play. Despite a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the charity stripe and a Bolden triple that cut the deficit to two with seven seconds left, the Warriors were unable to overtake the Capitanes, falling 122-118.

