Herd Outshines Gold

Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Grand Rapids Gold, 109-95.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance paced the Herd with a career-high 42 points. Cormac Ryan followed with 24 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. added 21 points.

The top scorers for the Grand Rapids Gold were Curtis Jones with 24 points and Coleman Hawkins with 19 points.

Grand Rapids opened the game with an alley-oop dunk, but Wisconsin quickly answered with Pete Nance's hook shot to tie it. After trading baskets early, Cormac Ryan drilled back-to-back threes to push the Herd ahead 12-9. Wisconsin's offense caught fire midway through the quarter, highlighted by a Pete Nance three-pointer that extended the lead to 23-15. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a fast-break layup at the two-minute mark, and Victor Oladipo capped the run with a deep three, making it 30-17. The Herd closed the quarter shooting 45% from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the line, taking a commanding 13-point lead.

Grand Rapids opened the second quarter with a quick surge, pulling within seven. Wisconsin responded with a run fueled by Pete Nance's alley-oop layup and a three-pointer from Stephen Thompson Jr., stretching the lead to 39-29. Pete Nance dominated the paint, scoring on a reverse layup and converting a free throw to make it a 13-point game at the two-minute mark. The Herd finished the half strong with a fast-break layup from Victor Oladipo and another Pete Nance bucket in the final seconds, heading into halftime up 59-42. Pete Nance led the Herd with 25 points while shooting 10-10 from the field in the first half.

After a Gold three-pointer to start the third quarter, Cormac Ryan answered with a layup to make it 61-45. Stephen Thompson Jr. and Pete Nance combined for a series of buckets to create a 16-point advantage. Wisconsin continued to control the game, knocking down back-to-back triples from Alex Antetokounmpo and Stephen Thompson Jr. Pete Nance continued his scoring spree with back-to-back threes, and Jamal Bieniemy added a finger-roll layup in the final seconds to close the quarter at 90-65.

Grand Rapids mounted a late rally with consecutive threes to cut the deficit to 80-92 at the start of the fourth quarter. Wisconsin answered with a Cormac Ryan three-pointer and a Pete Nance triple to keep the Gold at bay, 98-83. Despite a flurry of scoring from the Gold, the Herd maintained control with Stephen Thompson Jr. and Pete Nance combining to push the lead back to 102-85. The Herd held on to secure the 109-95 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home to face the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, Jan. 14, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.







NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.