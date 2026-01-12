Charge Defeated in Texas

Cleveland Charge forward Norchad Omier drives to the basket

FRISCO, TX - The Cleveland Charge (4-4) fell on the road to the Texas Legends (4-6), 114-112, at the Comerica Center on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland's Norchad Omier set a new career high with 28 points on 11-of-12 from the field plus four rebounds and two blocks. Darius Brown had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds with seven boards and four steals. Killian Hayes added 22 points and three steals for the Charge. Luke Travers scored 16 points, grabbed eight boards, and blocked three shots.

Texas was led by Sheldon Edwards scoring a game-high 33 points on 7-of-17 three pointers and 11 rebounds. Mark Armstrong came off the bench to score 20 points for the Legends.

The Charge continue their road stretch with a visit to the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) on Sunday, January 18 at 3:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

