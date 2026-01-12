Squadron Unable to Overcome Early Deficit vs. Raptors 905

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to Raptors 905, 118-73, in the team's third game in four days.

Raptors 905 (8-1) started strong from the jump, outscoring Birmingham (4-7) 44-11, in the first quarter- the largest margin after the first quarter in G League history. Eight 905 players scored in the period, with the team shooting a combined 9-of-14 from beyond the arc.

After starting 3-of-17 from the field, the Squadron found a rhythm in the second quarter, shooting 10-of-20 and knocking down five three-pointers. However, Raptors 905 maintained their comfortable advantage, leading 72-38 at the break.

Birmingham looked to cut into the large deficit but was outscored 28-15 in the third quarter while shooting just 33% from the field. The Raptors held a 47-point lead heading into the fourth and cruised to a 118-73 win, marking the largest margin of defeat in Squadron history.

Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Josh Oduro finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and two steals.

The Squadron will get a day of rest before facing the 905 again on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. The Trading Card Night game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







