Gold Fall Short to Herd 95-109

Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - The Grand Rapids Gold (4-6) lost their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Wisconsin Herd (4-5) 95-109. This game marks the end of a weeklong homestand for Grand Rapids.

The Gold have suffered continuous injury struggles as of late, and tonight was no different. Only eight eligible players suited up for Grand Rapids, and Wisconsin's pace proved to be too much for the shorthanded Gold. The Herd pulled ahead early thanks to their three-point shooting. The Gold could not seem to get the lid off, shooting 31% from three-point range and 41% from the field.

Two-way guard Curtis Jones led the scoring for the Gold with 24 points, adding 7 assists. Coleman Hawkins contributed 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Herd Two-way forward Pete Nance was a big piece of the Wisconsin effort today, dropping a game-high 42 points on 84% shooting in the win. Cormac Ryan followed close behind with 24 points in the effort.

The Gold will face the Noblesville Boom in Indiana this Thursday, January 15, at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.

