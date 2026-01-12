Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts Boom over Bulls in Thriller

Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Noblesville Boom (4-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 128-120 victory over the Windy City Bulls (4-5) on Sunday night at NOW Arena.

Against his former team, Ethan Thompson led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 9-of-12 from beyond the arc, along with six assists and five rebounds in his Boom debut. His nine made three-pointers tied the team's single-game record and matched his career high. Jalen Slawson added 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists off the bench, while Kam Jones, on assignment from the Pacers, finished with 15 points and five assists.

Mac McClung paced the Bulls with 20 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kevin Knox II (18 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double, while Emanuel Miller contributed 18 points and eight rebounds.

After a quick four-point burst from the Boom to start the game, the Bulls quickly responded with a 23-9 run to build a 10-point advantage with under four minutes remaining in the quarter. Despite Windy City's strong shooting start, the Boom trimmed the deficit to three by the end of the period. The Bulls' hot shooting continued in the second quarter en route to extending their lead to 18 points, the largest of the game. As a team, the Bulls shot 57.4 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, with three players reaching double figures. Thompson and Slawson kept Noblesville within striking distance with 14 points apiece, trailing 73-60 at the break.

The Boom heated up in the third quarter, using an 18-4 run to briefly take the lead midway through the period-their first since the opening minutes. The Bulls recovered behind an 11-point quarter from Kevin Knox II to reclaim an eight-point lead after three quarters. In a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured seven lead changes, Thompson proved to be the difference maker. He erupted for 16 of his 36 points in the final frame, helping the Boom outscore the Bulls 37-21. As a team, the Boom couldn't miss, shooting 80 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from three-point range in the fourth to secure the thrilling win.

The Boom returns home to begin a three-game homestand, starting Thursday against the Grand Rapids Gold at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will be available on ESPN+, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

