Boom Sweeps Blue Coats in Statement Win, 127-112

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (6-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, swept the Delaware Blue Coats (6-7) with a 127-112 wire-to-wire victory on Monday at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

The Boom were led by Kam Jones, on assignment from the Pacers, who posted a career-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, along with eight assists and five rebounds. Two-way guard Ethan Thompson followed closely behind with 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Cody Martin added 19 points, while Samson Johnson totaled 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

The Blue Coats were paced by MarJon Beauchamp, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Hill contributed 23 points, while DeAndre Williams added 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Boom came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down three consecutive threes, including a four-point play, sparking a 16-3 run that forced the Blue Coats to burn an early timeout. Cody Martin went perfect from the field (6-of-6), scoring 12 of his 19 points in the period to help the Boom build a 41-26 advantage - their highest-scoring opening quarter of the season. Delaware clawed back with a 22-9 run to cut the deficit to two in the second quarter, but the Boom responded and pushed the lead back to double digits at halftime (70-60).

Coming out of the break, Noblesville extended the margin to 17 early in the third before stretching it to 19 behind Kam Jones, who poured in 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the quarter. The Boom kept the Blue Coats at bay in the fourth, growing the lead to as many as 23 - their largest of the night - before cruising to the wire-to-wire win. As a team, the Boom shot 54.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range, a significant leap from their 27.5 percent clip the night before, to complete the back-to-back sweep.

The Boom hit the road for a two-game series beginning Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd at Oshkosh Arena. Coverage streams live on NBAGLeague.com, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







