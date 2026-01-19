Squadron's Comeback Bid Falls Just Short vs. Greensboro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After trailing by as many as 22 points, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, saw their comeback bid come up just short against the Greensboro Swarm, 116-114, on Monday.

Looking for a spark early, Birmingham (4-11) jumped out to a 16-11 lead inside the first six minutes and still led by two with 3:10 remaining in the first. After trailing for a much of the period, Greensboro (9-3) went on an 11-0 run inside two minutes and carried a 35-27 advantage into the second period.

The Swarm continued their strong offensive display in the second, building a 22-point lead with two minutes remaining in the half. A late 9-2 push by the Squadron brought the home side within 15, but Greensboro seemed to maintain control and led 63-48 lead at the half.

Greensboro extended their lead to 21 coming out of halftime and still held that margin with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter. However, Birmingham put together a 31-point period and went on a 9-2 run to trim the deficit to 14 with 12 minutes left to play.

Birmingham had trailed by double digits since the start of the second quarter, but an 11-2 run brought the Squadron back to within just three with eight minutes to play. Despite the push from the hosts, the Swarm held onto their lead and extended their advantage to 11 with 4:53 remaining.

With little time remaining, Birmingham continued to battle. Hunter Dickinson knocked down a three to bring the Squadron within two at 116-114 with 35 seconds to go. Johnny O'Neil then came up with a huge steal on the next Swarm possession to give Birmingham the final shot, but the Squadron's late three-pointer rimmed out, securing a 116-114 victory for Greensboro.

Trey Alexander recorded the first triple-double for a Squadron player this season with 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. The two-way guard also had three steals.

Hunter Dickinson and Jaden Springer led Birmingham in scoring with 26 points each. Both players made 10 field goals, while Dickinson grabbed 10 rebounds for his 14 th double-double of the season.

The Squadron will stay at home to face the Cleveland Charge in in the first of a two-game stint on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. The Fight Night game will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







