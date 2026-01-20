Sea Dubs Hold off Late-Game Valley Surge, Sweeping the Suns 113-108

Published on January 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Led by a career-high 28 points from Chance McMillian, the Santa Cruz Warriors (7-4) withstood a fourth-quarter rally from the Valley Suns (3-8) to secure a 113-108 victory in front of a sellout crowd on Monday afternoon at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Chance McMillan shot 5-for-9 from deep to record his career-high 28 points. Center Charles Bassey neared a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, and center Marques Bolden logged eight points and a game high 13 rebounds. Coming off the bench for the Sea Dubs, two-way guard LJ Cryer notched 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey scored 13 points, while two-way forward Malevy Leons and forward Jack Clark recorded 11 points apiece.

Guard Damion Baugh led Valley with 24 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Forward CJ Huntley managed 18 points and seven rebounds. Guard JaQuori McLaughlin collected 17 points and four assists. Guard Marcus Burk finished with 14 points, while guard Jaden Shackelford notched 13 points. Rounding out the scoring efforts for the Suns, guard Alex Schumacher scored 13 points off the bench.

A 15-5 run by the Sea Dubs in the heart of the first quarter, led by six points from Bassey, gave the home side a 20-13 advantage 10 minutes into the game. The Suns attempted 17 three-pointers in the opening frame, connecting on just four, to trail the Warriors 26-20 after one quarter of action. Valley managed to balance out their continued long-range shooting struggles in the second frame-going 1-for-8 from deep-with 18 points in the lane to deny the Warriors a double-digit lead. McMillian took over the closing possessions of the half, draining back-to-back triples in the final 90 seconds to secure a half-high 18 points and a 54-48 cushion for Santa Cruz heading into the halftime locker room.

The Warriors burst into the third quarter on a 16-5 run, holding the Suns to 2-for-10 field goal shooting to pull ahead by 17, 70-53, at the 6:46 mark. However, Valley was quick to respond with an immediate 12-4 swing to trim their deficit back to single digits. McMillian (eight points), Kinsey (eight points), and Leons (seven points) combined to outscore the Suns' 21 points in the period, with the Warriors leading 85-69 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Valley erupt for 39 points in a comeback attempt after not logging more than 28 points in a frame through the first three. The Suns utilized a late-game surge to cut their 10-point deficit down to just three, 109-106, with 12 seconds left to play. Despite the momentum swing, the Warriors stayed perfect from the charity stripe in the final seconds, as Cryer and McMillian drained four consecutive free throws to seal the 113-108 home victory.

