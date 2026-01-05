Record-Breaking Rebounding Performance Sees Santa Cruz Stifle the Blue, 106-71

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Powered by a franchise-record 74 rebounds and a dominant 70-point second half, the Santa Cruz Warriors (5-2) surged past the Oklahoma City Blue (1-6) to a 106-71 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Paycom Center.

Center Marques Bolden logged a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds, while center Charles Bassey notched his third-straight double-double with 14 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, and three blocks. Coming off the bench, guard Trey Galloway and guard Franco Miller Jr. both recorded 12 points apiece, contributing a combined six rebounds and seven assists. Guard Chance McMillian flirted with a triple-double, notching 11 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. Forward Jack Clark fell one point shy of his first double-double of the regular season, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Bryce Thompson led all scorers with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Guard Zhaire Smith notched 15 points and five steals, while guard Manny Obaseki collected 11 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Rounding out the offensive effort for the Blue, guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim recorded 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

Santa Cruz battled back from an early six-point deficit to claim a 9-8 lead four minutes into the contest, but a subsequent scoring lull from both sides left the Warriors trailing 12-11 at the 3:37 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors and Blue shot a combined 8-for-45 from the floor in the opening frame, with Oklahoma recording three of their four made field goals from behind the arc, as they led 14-13 after 12 minutes of play. Santa Cruz opened the second quarter on a 10-4 run to take their first multiple-possession lead of the game, 23-18, with just under nine minutes until halftime; however, the Blue countered with an 11-2 swing to regain control of the contest. Galloway provided a much-needed spark off the bench for the Sea Dubs, knocking down four three-pointers in the frame to score all 12 of his points, giving the Warriors a 36-33 advantage at halftime.

The Warriors opened the floodgates in the third quarter, dominating every facet of the game to build a 20-point lead seven minutes into the second half. The Sea Dubs' surge was fueled by a 26-8 advantage in points in the paint. While Thompson and Abdur-Rahim accounted for all but two of Oklahoma City's 15 points in the period, the Warriors dissected the Blue's defense with stellar ball movement, recording 14 assists on 16 made field goals to carry a commanding 77-48 advantage into the final period. The Sea Dub reserves handled the brunt of the fourth quarter action, as Ja'Vier Francis, Miller Jr., and Jacksen Moni all notched five-plus points in the frame. The Warriors held onto a sizable 30-point lead for the remainder of the game, ballooning their advantage to as much as 39 points, 100-61, with 3:46 left to play. 2-for-10 three-point shooting from Oklahoma City prevented the home side from minimizing the margin, and Santa Cruz coasted to a 106-71 victory.

The Warriors will end their road trip with a pair of games against the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday, January 9 (6 p.m. PT tip-off), and Sunday, January 11 (2 p.m. PT tip-off).







