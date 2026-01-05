Skyforce Splits Road Series at Iowa
Published on January 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Sioux Falls Skyforce split their two-game series with the Iowa Wolves after a 120-110 setback on Sunday afternoon at Casey's Center.
Sioux Falls (4-3) was led by Josh Christopher with 27 points on 10-22 FGA, adding seven rebounds, while Jahmir Young finished with 31 points on 12-24 FGA to go with six assists and four steals. Vladislav Goldin provided an efficient performance with 18 points on 7-11 FGA and pulled down 12 rebounds. Keshad Johnson added 18 points on 6-13 FGA (4-6 3PA) and a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Skyforce jumped out early, opening the game with a 36-25 first quarter behind 11-18 shooting from the field, including 5-7 from three-point range. Iowa (4-3) answered with a decisive 48-26 second quarter to take a 73-62 lead into halftime.
Sioux Falls closed the gap after the break, outscoring Iowa 24-23 in the third quarter and matching the Wolves 24-24 in the fourth but was unable to overcome the halftime deficit.
As a team, Sioux Falls shot 38-84 from the field (45.2%), 11-29 from three-point range (37.9%), and 12-14 from the free-throw line (85.7%), while recording 23 assists.
Iowa was paced by Jules Bernard's 30 points on 10-19 FGA (6-10 3PA), with Nate Santos adding 24 points on 8-17 FGA (4-11 3PA). The Wolves knocked down 16 three-pointers and finished with 46 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive glass.
Sioux Falls returns home to host the Rip City Remix on Friday and Sunday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST on Friday from the Sanford Pentagon.
