Long Island Defeats San Diego for First Regular Season Win at Nassau Coliseum in 2025-26

Published on January 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the San Diego Clippers (2-4), 119-115, in the team's Town of Hempstead game on Sunday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn Nets two-way forward E.J. Liddell led the way with a season-high 26 points on 77.8 percent (7-for-9) shooting from the field and 66.7 percent (2-for-3) shooting from deep to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes. Liddell scored 16 points in the final frame alone for the highest-scoring quarter of his NBA G League career. Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson finished with 22 points on 80 percent (8-for-10) shooting from the field and 75 percent (3-for-4) shooting from beyond the arc while adding seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 28 minutes off the bench. Johnson, playing in his first game at Nassau Coliseum, matched his career high in scoring and set new career highs in steals and made 3-pointers while reaching 100 career rebounds in the NBA G League.

Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne scored 22 points with six assists and two rebounds while converting on 53.8 percent (7-for-13) of his attempts from the field and shooting 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from long range in 36 minutes. Etienne reached 1,000 points in a Long Island Nets uniform and is just nine 3-pointers away from becoming the second player in franchise history to make 200 3-pointers with Long Island. Long Island forward Nate Williams added 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists with one steal and a block in 39 minutes while connecting on 53.3 percent (8-for-15) of his attempts from the field.

Long Island went on a 13-5 run from 11:01 to 7:12 in the first quarter before the Clippers responded with an 8-0 run from 6:31 to 5:45 in the first. After a tightly contested first quarter, the Nets led by two points, 32-30, behind Etienne's game-high 13 points on 80 percent (4-for-5) shooting from the field and 75 percent (3-for-4) shooting from deep. The Nets scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, and three Nets finished the first half in double figures. After the Clippers committed zero turnovers in the first, Long Island picked up six steals and scored 14 points off eight San Diego turnovers in the second quarter to take a two-point lead into halftime, 57-55.

The Clippers went on a 9-0 run from 10:57 to 7:43 in the third, but the Nets fought back, outscoring San Diego 9-0 in fast-break points in the quarter to make it a four-point deficit entering the fourth, 85-81. Long Island took control down the stretch with a 12-4 run from 7:08 to 4:46 in the fourth to close out the team's first win at Nassau Coliseum in the 2025-26 regular season, 119-115. The Nets committed a season-low eight turnovers while scoring 21 points off San Diego's giveaways. Long Island also put up a season-high 32 fast-break points and outscored the Clippers 32-6 in fast-break points.

Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the Clippers with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes played. Guard Jahmyl Telfort put up 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Long Island will host San Diego for a rematch at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. ET.







NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.