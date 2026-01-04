Squadron Acquire Cam Young Via Available Player Pool

Published on January 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Cam Young via the available player pool.

Young, a 6-7 forward, appeared in two games for the Texas Legends during the 2025-26 G League Tip-Off Tournament, averaging 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.5 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game. The East Stroudsburg product made both appearances against the Squadron in Birmingham. Young joined Texas after receiving a training camp invite from the Delaware Blue Coats ahead of the G League season.

The Birmingham Squadron face the Blue Coats today, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. CT in Delaware. Birmingham's quest for back-to-back wins can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2026

Squadron Acquire Cam Young Via Available Player Pool - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.