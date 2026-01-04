Dickinson Records First 20-20 Game in Franchise History as Squadron Fall to Blue Coats

Published on January 4, 2026

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two-way center Hunter Dickinson recorded the 20-20 game in franchise history, but the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Delaware Blue Coats, 130-94, in an attempt to complete the season sweep.

Birmingham (4-4) headed into the second game of a back-to-back with six players unavailable- four due to injury and two on assignment to New Orleans. Delaware (4-3) took advantage early, scoring 35 points in the first quarter while shooting 14-of-25 from the field. The Squadron struggled offensively in the period, managing just 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting, including 1-of-9 from three-point range.

In the second quarter, Birmingham began to find a rhythm offensively, converting 11-of-21 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. However, Delaware remained in control and led 63-42 at halftime.

The Blue Coats came out of the break hot with a 37-point third quarter to stretch their lead to 34. Facing a 100-66 deficit, the game seemed to be out of reach for the Squadron with 12 minutes remaining.

The Squadron posted their best scoring quarter of the afternoon with 28 points in the fourth, but the Blue Coats sustained their comfortable lead and secured a 130-94 victory in game two of the season series.

Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with the first 20-20 game of his career, scoring 23 points and grabbing a career-high 22 rebounds. His 22 rebounds broke the franchise record for rebounds in a game, previously set by him on Dec. 11 at Oklahoma City where he grabbed 21 boards. Dickinson also handed out three assists and recorded two steals.

The Squadron return home for a 10-game homestand, beginning Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. against the Osceola Magic. Thursday's game will be available on ESPN+, My68, and NBAGLeague.com.

