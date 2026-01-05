Iowa Wolves Back in Win Column After 120-110 Win over Sioux Falls Skyforce

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves are back in the win column after a 120-110 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday at Casey's Center. The Wolves (4-3) split the weekend set with the Skyforce (4-3) to open the new year in Des Moines.

Jules Bernard led Iowa with 30 points and nine assists, which are both season-highs. Nate Santos recorded 24 points and six rebounds from the bench. Alize Johnson added 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Joan Beringer, on assignment from the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher contributed 14 points.

The Skyforce opened the game with a strong first quarter, but the Wolves posted a 48-point second quarter to establish an 11-point halftime lead. Iowa maintained the lead in the second half, despite an attempted comeback from Sioux Falls.

The Wolves out-scored the Skyforce 54-50 in the paint and out-rebounded them 46-38.

Jahmir Young led the Skyforce for the second game of the weekend with 31 points. Josh Christopher added 27 points and 7 rebounds, while Keshad Johnson added a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolves head to San Diego to face the Clippers next weekend on Friday and Saturday night. They'll return home on Sunday, January 18, for a 3:00 p.m. tip-off against the Long Island Nets and Monday, January 19, for a 1:00 p.m. tip-off on MLK Day.







