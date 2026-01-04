Iowa Wolves Drop One 114-120 to Sioux Falls Skyforce in First Home Game of New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dropped the first home game of the new year 114-120 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Over 5,000 fans welcomed the Wolves (3-3) back to Casey's Center on Saturday night.

Jalen Crutcher led Iowa with 30 points and 10 assists on the night. Alize Johnson posted another double-double with 27 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jules Bernard and Joan Beringer contributed 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Wolves got out to an early lead with a 42-point first quarter, but the Skyforce responded with a 37-point second quarter to go into halftime tied at 66. The Wolves took the lead again in the third quarter, but the Skyforce battled back to get the win.

Jahmir Young led Sioux Falls with 32 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds. Keshad Johnson added 27 points, and Vlasidlav Goldin added a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

In roster news, Tristen Newton signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets after averaging 26.8 points per game, 7.7 assists per game, and 4.9 rebounds per game with the Wolves during the Tip-Off Tournament.







