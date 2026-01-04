Osceola Magic Defeat Bulls on Second Night of Back-To-Back

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Osceola Magic (5-2) shook off a slow start and earned a series split with the Windy City Bulls (3-3) in a 130-114 win at NOW Arena on Saturday night.

Lester Quiñones and Alex Morales each scored 25 points to lead the Magic. Javonte Smart dropped in a regular season-high 21 points off the bench on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

Mac McClung scored a game-high 30 points for Windy City on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Emanuel Miller had 23 points, and Kevin Knox contributed 22 points for the short-handed Bulls.

The home team came into tonight's match looking to build off how they finished last night's game. In the first quarter, Windy City shot a blistering 63 percent from the field and built an 18-point lead before ending the period with a 42-28 advantage.

Osceola would find their groove over the next two quarters, outscoring the Bulls 76-41. After taking a 56-53 lead with 4:08 in the second, the Magic never trailed the rest of the night. During the middle half of the game, the Magic shot an efficient 61.2 percent overall, including 53.8 percent from three-point range. After an off-night Friday, Quiñones got back to his scoring ways with 11 points in the third, including three triples.

Up Next:

Osceola will shift their focus to the Birmingham Squadron for a two-game series on Thursday, January 8 and Saturday, January 10 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Thursday night's game will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.







