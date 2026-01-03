Houston Rockets Sign Tristen Newton to a Two-Way

EDINBURG, Texas - The Houston Rockets announced today the team has signed Tristen Newton to a two-way contract. In a related move, the Rockets have waived Tyrese Smith.

In September of 2025 Newton signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He appeared in three games for the Timberwolves. He then returned to the Iowa Wolves and spent the first half of the 2025-26 season with the team averaging 26.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in a total of 19 games played.

During the 2024-25 season he joined the Iowa Wolves during the second half of the season. After being selected by the Indiana Pacers during the 2024 NBA Draft in the second round with pick 19, Newton was signed to a two-way contract during the first half of the 24-25 season.

The Texas native played five years of collegiate basketball between the University of Connecticut (2022-24) and Eastern Carolina University (2019-22). With UConn he won two NCAA championships and was named the 2024 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. In 2024 he became the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award and made the Consensus All-American First Team.

