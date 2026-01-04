Herd Dethrone the Kings, 89-87
Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Stockton Kings 89-87.
Stephen Thompson Jr. paced the Herd with 24 points off the bench while Cormac Ryan followed with 22 points. Cameron Martin added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The top scorers for the Stockton Kings were DaQuan Jeffries and Daeqwon Plowden with 23 points apiece.
Stockton jumped out to an 11-3 lead early behind transition buckets. Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run sparked by a Cormac Ryan jump shot and Pete Nance's inside scoring. Cameron Martin's tip-in tied the game 15-15, and Nance's driving layup pushed the Herd ahead 17-15. After a Kings' three, Wisconsin closed the quarter on a 9-5 burst behind Ryan and Kobe Stewart. The Herd finished the quarter leading 26-20.
Stockton ignited in the second quarter with three straight threes and a dunk, flipping the score to 30-29. The Kings continued to control the game, extending their lead to 44-36. Stephen Thompson Jr. answered with back-to-back threes, and Ryan added a floater plus two free throws to cut it to 48-45. After a Kings' layup, Nance scored at the horn to keep the Herd within six at the half, 55-49.
The Kings opened the third quarter by pulling away with a double-digit advantage. Thompson Jr. answered with a triple to bring the Herd within nine midway through the quarter. Ryan hit a three and a mid-range jumper to bring the Herd within five. A late Stockton layup and free throw restored an eight-point cushion. The Kings ended the third quarter on top 69-61.
Thompson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a floater and followed with a putback layup to cut the deficit. Halfway through the quarter, Stewart nailed a three to tie the game 78-78, and Thompson Jr. followed with a four-point play to give the Herd an 82-78 lead. Stewart struck again from deep to give the Herd a seven-point edge with under a minute left. Stockton rallied with two late threes, but Ryan calmly sank four free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game and give the Herd an 89-87 victory.
The Wisconsin Herd will return home to take on the College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Jan. 5, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at
--Wisconsin Herd--
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Late Run Lifts Skyforce to 120-114 Road Victory at Iowa - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- South Bay Lakers Out-Hustle Memphis to Earn Overtime Win - South Bay Lakers
- Williams Scores 33 in Maine's Overtime Thrilling Win - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Dim the Suns in Battle of the Valleys - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Drop One 114-120 to Sioux Falls Skyforce in First Home Game of New Year - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Falls to Osceola to Split Series, 1-1 - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Defeat Bulls on Second Night of Back-To-Back - Osceola Magic
- Herd Dethrone the Kings, 89-87 - Wisconsin Herd
- Houston Rockets Sign Tristen Newton to a Two-Way - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Birmingham Moves to 4-3 Behind Big Performances from Carton and Oduro - Birmingham Squadron
- Series Preview: at Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Dominate Second Half to Take Down OKC Blue - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.