Herd Dethrone the Kings, 89-87

Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Stockton Kings 89-87.

Stephen Thompson Jr. paced the Herd with 24 points off the bench while Cormac Ryan followed with 22 points. Cameron Martin added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Stockton Kings were DaQuan Jeffries and Daeqwon Plowden with 23 points apiece.

Stockton jumped out to an 11-3 lead early behind transition buckets. Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run sparked by a Cormac Ryan jump shot and Pete Nance's inside scoring. Cameron Martin's tip-in tied the game 15-15, and Nance's driving layup pushed the Herd ahead 17-15. After a Kings' three, Wisconsin closed the quarter on a 9-5 burst behind Ryan and Kobe Stewart. The Herd finished the quarter leading 26-20.

Stockton ignited in the second quarter with three straight threes and a dunk, flipping the score to 30-29. The Kings continued to control the game, extending their lead to 44-36. Stephen Thompson Jr. answered with back-to-back threes, and Ryan added a floater plus two free throws to cut it to 48-45. After a Kings' layup, Nance scored at the horn to keep the Herd within six at the half, 55-49.

The Kings opened the third quarter by pulling away with a double-digit advantage. Thompson Jr. answered with a triple to bring the Herd within nine midway through the quarter. Ryan hit a three and a mid-range jumper to bring the Herd within five. A late Stockton layup and free throw restored an eight-point cushion. The Kings ended the third quarter on top 69-61.

Thompson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a floater and followed with a putback layup to cut the deficit. Halfway through the quarter, Stewart nailed a three to tie the game 78-78, and Thompson Jr. followed with a four-point play to give the Herd an 82-78 lead. Stewart struck again from deep to give the Herd a seven-point edge with under a minute left. Stockton rallied with two late threes, but Ryan calmly sank four free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game and give the Herd an 89-87 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home to take on the College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Jan. 5, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at

--Wisconsin Herd--







NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.