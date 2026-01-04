Late Run Lifts Skyforce to 120-114 Road Victory at Iowa

Des Moines, IA - The Sioux Falls Skyforce erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Iowa Wolves, 120-114, on Friday night at Casey's Center.

Sioux Falls (4-2) outscored Iowa 32-18 over the final 12 minutes, holding the Wolves to 9-23 FGA and 0-10 3PA in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback victory.

Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young led all scorers with 32 points, finishing 10-23 FGA, 5-9 3PA and 7-8 FTA, while adding 12 assists and eight rebounds. Young scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, including nine during a decisive 14-2 Skyforce run that flipped a 96-88 deficit into a 102-98 lead with 5:41 remaining.

Keshad Johnson made an immediate impact in his return to Sioux Falls, recording 27 points on 11-16 FGA and 5-8 3PA, along with six rebounds. Johnson scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 17 points in the first half to help keep the Skyforce within striking distance at the break.

Vladislav Goldin posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 8-11 FGA, while Bez Mbeng had 10 points and six assists off the bench.

Iowa (3-3) led 63-57 at halftime after shooting 52.4 percent in the first half and extended the advantage to 96-88 late in the third quarter. Sioux Falls responded by closing the period on an 8-2 run before carrying the momentum into the fourth.

The Skyforce shot 13-23 FGA and 6-10 3PA in the final quarter, while committing just one turnover during the closing stretch.

Jalen Crutcher led Iowa with 30 points on 11-22 FGA and 5-9 3PA, adding 10 assists. Alize Johnson recorded 27 points and 13 rebounds on 11-18 FGA, while Joan Beringer added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jules Bernard chipped in 14 points, and Enrique Freeman finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Sioux Falls continues its road back-to-back against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday afternoon, looking to win its sixth game against Iowa in the last seven meetings, with tip-off scheduled for 3:00 PM CST from Casey's Center.







