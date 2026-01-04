Williams Scores 33 in Maine's Overtime Thrilling Win

Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics erased a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter, snatching an overtime victory over the Capital City Go-Go, 112-109 at the Portland Expo.

Maine (3-4) was led once again by Amari Williams, who eclipsed last night's career high with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Max Shulga added 16 points, while Jalen Bridges scored 15 points including the game-winning three-pointer in OT. Kendall Brown scored 13 points in the win.

Capital City (3-2) was led by Skal Labissiere with 29 points and Kadary Richmond with 25 points.

The Celtics started the game slowly, with the Go-Go nearly unconscious from three-point range. Kadary Richmond and Skal Labissiere each dropped in two threes, as Capital City went 6-12 from beyond the arc in the opening 12 minutes. Williams was a bright spot for Maine, making 4 of his first 6 shots. A late rally had Maine down just 30-24 after one quarter, despite the Celtics shooting just 1-9 from three-point range.

In the 2nd, Maine turned on the pressure. Brown's repeated meetings with the rim resulted in some thunderous dunks, bringing the Expo faithful to their feet. Williams continued his strong play on both ends of the floor, as he notched 15 points and 8 rebounds in the first half. Maine dropped 35 points in the 2nd, taking a 59-55 halftime lead. The Celtics shot 56.8% (21-37) from the floor in the first half, but just 21.4% (3-14) from three-point range. Capital City shot 51.2% (22-43) from the field and 11-25 (44%) from beyond the arc, but the Go-Go missed all three of their free throw attempts.

For a second straight night, the Celtics had a woeful offensive 3rd quarter. Labissiere scored 12 quick points for Capital City in the frame, as the Go-Go went on a 21-5 run to start the period. Hayden Gray stopped the bleeding with a driving lay-up, but Maine still trailed by 10. The Celtics went on a rally late in the quarter, and Kameron Warrens' driving dunk made it 83-80 Capital City after 3.

In the 4th, Labissiere nailed another three to put the Go-Go up five. Capital City extended the 4th quarter lead to 10 before Williams' and-one followed by Williams' free throw worth two points got the Celtics back in the game. Bridges nailed a lay-up to cut it to 101-99. After getting fouled on a rebound, Bridges tied the game at the line. Williams gave Maine the lead at 103-101 as the Celtics were on a 12-0 run. Warrens fed Brown for a monster dunk to put Maine up three. The Go-Go tied the game at the free throw line - Brown and Williams each had a chance to win it, but both missed, as the game went to overtime tied at 105.

In the Final Target Score overtime, the target was 112 points. Richmond struck first for the Go-Go to go up 107-105. Consecutive field goals by Williams after consecutive Capital City turnovers, including a thunderous alley-oop by Williams, put Maine up 109-107. With the game tied at 109, Bridges nailed a corner three to end the game and give Maine the victory.

The Celtics finished shooting 48.1% (39-81) from the field, 21.9% (7-32) from three-point range, and 14-18 from the free throw line. Capital City shot 48.8% (42-86) from the floor, 40.4% (19-47) from downtown, and 4-10 from the charity stripe.







NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.