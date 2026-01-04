Stars Bounce Back with Huge Win over the Remix to Close out Back-To-Back
SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars bounced back with a decisive 143-120 victory over the Rip City Remix, closing out the back-to-back series on a high note. The win evened the season series at 2-2 and marked the third consecutive time the Stars have responded with a victory following a loss to the same opponent.
The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, keeping the game tight early. Salt Lake City began to find its rhythm offensively and took a 67-64 lead into halftime. The Stars came out of the break firing, building their advantage to 16 on a Cameron McGriff three-pointer. Rip City answered with a strong run, trimming the deficit to one at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter, with Salt Lake City narrowly ahead 103-102. The Stars then surged offensively down the stretch, shooting efficiently and locking in defensively to pull away for the 23-point win.
Jazz two-way guard John Tonje delivered a breakout performance, erupting for a career-high 34 points (12-17 FGM, 4-4 FTM) while adding six rebounds. Tonje fueled Salt Lake City's dominant fourth quarter, scoring 20 of his points in the final period on 7-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 2-2 from beyond the arc, while collecting five rebounds.
Second-year guard Max Abmas also impressed off the bench, pouring in season-high 30 points (11-18 FGM, 4-4 FTM) and recording a career-high, game-high-tying 10 rebounds (1 OR, 9 DR).
Six Stars scored in double figures. From the starting lineup, Tonje (34), Justin Harmon (18) and McGriff (17) reached double digits. Off the bench, Abmas (30), Sean East II (13) and Matthew Murrell (11) also finished with 10 or more points.
Rip City was led by Sean Pedulla, who scored 39 points, followed by Andrew Carr with 22.
The Stars now hit the road for a doubleheader against the Maine Celtics. The teams previously met at the Winter Showcase, where Salt Lake City earned a 123-107 win. The first matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 8, at the Portland Expo Building in Portland, Maine, and will air on ESPN+ and Jazz+.
Highlights from tonight's 143.-120 win over the Remix can be found HERE. Postgame media availability with Head Coach Rick Higgins can be found HERE.
