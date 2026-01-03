Legends Dominate Second Half to Take Down OKC Blue

Oklahoma City, OK - The Texas Legends (3-4) delivered a commanding second-half performance Friday night to defeat the Oklahoma City Blue (1-6) 110-84 at Paycom Center.

After a tightly contested first half that featured six lead changes and five ties, Texas outscored OKC 64-38 in the final two quarters to pull away for their second win of the regular season. The Legends controlled the glass (58-51), racked up 24 assists on 38 field goals, and limited the Blue to just 33.3% shooting from the floor.

Miles Kelly led the Legends' attack, pouring in 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including 7-of-14 from long range. Dalano Banton added 21 points and a team-high six assists, while Moussa Cisse was dominant inside, tallying 16 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in with 15 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double in just as many appearances for Texas.

Oklahoma City was paced by Zhaire Smith, who had a game-high 40 points and 13 rebounds, but the Blue struggled to find support elsewhere. Bryce Thompson added 15 points, was the only other player to reach double figures, the team shot just 6-of-24 from three-point range while committing 16 turnovers.

The Legends now look to carry their momentum into a two-game series against the Mexico City Capitanes. The first game tips off Sunday at 4:00PM CT and will be available to stream on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.

