Birmingham Moves to 4-3 Behind Big Performances from Carton and Oduro

January 3, 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Guard D.J. Carton and forward Josh Oduro each reached career milestones as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, edged the Delaware Blue Coats, 110-108, on Saturday afternoon.

Delaware (3-3) jumped out to an 11-4 start in the first three minutes of the contest. Birmingham (4-3) then responded with a 24-6 run over the next 5:50 to take control and held a 32-24 lead at the end of the first.

The Blue Coats trimmed the Squadron's lead to two midway through the second quarter, but a quick 12-0 run in just over two minutes gave Birmingham a 14-point advantage- their largest of the first half- with 3:43 remaining. Delaware once again reduced the deficit, but Birmingham maintained a 56-51 lead at the break.

The Squadron held off the Blue Coats through the first nine minutes of the third quarter before an Aminu Mohammed and-one tied the game at 75. Birmingham's D.J. Carton then answered on the ensuing possession with a deep three to put the Squadron back in front, as the visitors carried an 82-77 lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

Birmingham preserved their lead in the fourth quarter until Delaware grabbed their first lead, 101-99, since the 5:54 mark in the first quarter. With momentum on the side of the Blue Coats, the Squadron responded with an 11-0 run, taking a nine-point lead with 51 seconds remaining. The game looked out of reach, but three-straight buckets and two forced turnovers by Delaware brought the score within two with 24.2 seconds remaining. After getting a stop, the Blue Coats had a chance to tie or take the lead late, but the Squadron came up with a huge stop of their own, forcing a turnover with 1.7 seconds remaining to secure a 110-108 victory.

D.J. Carton led the Squadron with his first double-double of the season, notching 24 points and tying a career-high with 13 assists. He shot an impressive 8-of-12 from the field, including converting 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

Josh Oduro also delivered a double-double for Birmingham with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. The second year forward shot 10-of-16 from the floor and handed out two assists.

The Squadron will aim to complete the season sweep over Delaware tomorrow, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday's game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







