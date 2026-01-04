Vipers Dim the Suns in Battle of the Valleys

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, earned a 130-115 win against the Valley Suns (2-3) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The first quarter was a close one between the Vipers and Suns. The quarter consisted of four ties and three lead changes. The final lead change occurred at 2:05 when the Vipers broke a 26-26 tie which then resulted in a 34-28 advantage for the home team.

In the second quarter the Vipers remained at the top, but it was not until the third quarter when the team really pulled away. RGV came out hot in the third as the team picked up its biggest lead of the night with a 20-point differential. The Vipers also outscored the Suns 40-27 which resulted in a 102-82 lead for RGV.

The Suns had a strong fourth quarter as the team opened with a 13-5 run and cut its deficit down to 12 points and a score of 107-95. Despite the Suns outscoring the Vipers 33-28 in the fourth quarter it was not enough for the team to pull away with a victory and the game resulted in a 130-115 win for the Vipers.

RGV was led by Teddy Allen who had 26 points. Houston Rockets two-way player, Tristen Newton, dropped 24 points in his debut with the team. Ricky Council IV contributed 18 points off the bench.

Damion Baugh paved the way for the Suns with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. Phoenix Suns two-way player, Koby Brea, finished the night with 22 points followed by Jaden Shackelford with 21 points.

Next on the Vipers schedule is a road trip to California for a two-game stretch against the Stockton Kings. The first game will take place on Monday, Jan. 5 at 9:00 p.m. CST and can be viewed on both Prime Video and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







