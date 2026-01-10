Vipers Snap Swarm's Six-Game Win Streak
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, TX - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, snapped the Greensboro Swarm's (6-2) six-game win streak after a 120-115 victory on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
Greensboro swarmed around the Vipers the entire first half as the team picked up the upper hand after a 6-5 deficit early in the game. At the half, the Swarm had outscored the Vipers 64-52.
Hot off the break was how the Vipers came out in the third quarter. Halfway into the third quarter the Vipers were down by 10 points, but a 16-5 run by the team set RGV one step closer to the lead with a score of 82-81. However, the Swarm fought back to protect its advantage and hit a 10-2 run to collect a 92-83 advantage.
RGV came out explosive in the final quarter of the game. At 7:34 Vipers center, Efe Abogidi, hit a game tying shot which set the score at 101-101 with 7:34 remaining on the clock. The Vipers then catapulted to the top, but not for long as Keyontae Johnson hit a two-pointer which tied the game at 110-110. The home team then gained the edge and maintained it until the end giving the team a 120-115 victory.
Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton, led all scorers with 34 points. Daishen Nix had 21 points and Cameron Matthews followed with 16 points.
Johnson led the Swarm with 30 points followed by Terrell Brown Jr. with 22 points and Eric Dixon with 16 points.
The action continues tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. CST as both teams face off one more time. The first 600 children through the Bert Ogden Arena doors will receive a LSNB jersey. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.
