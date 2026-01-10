Zach Freemantle and Jahmyl Telfort's 21-Point Performances Lead the San Diego Clippers to a Victory over the Iowa Wolves

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (4-4) defeated the Iowa Wolves (4-4), 125-118.

The Iowa Wolves jumped out to an early advantage, but the San Diego Clippers battled back to cut the deficit to three points by the end of the first quarter, trailing 30-27. Jaelen House built on his career performance from the previous game, scoring nine points in the opening quarter while the Clippers' defense generated five turnovers. The Clippers seized momentum in the second quarter, taking their first lead of the game behind their relentless defensive pressure that forced seven more turnovers. Despite the Clippers' surge, the Wolves responded to knot the score at 60 heading into halftime. Jaelen House continued his hot shooting off the bench with 15 points, while Zach Freemantle contributed nine points and four rebounds. The third quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle with neither team able to pull away as Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the Clippers' charge with eight points on 80% shooting from the field, helping San Diego edge ahead 88-83 entering the final frame. The Clippers seized control in the fourth quarter, knocking down clutch three-pointers and converting critical baskets when it mattered most as Jahmyl Telfort delivered the dagger with eight points, including perfect free-throw shooting down the stretch to seal a hard-fought 125-108 victory.

Zach Freemantle led the San Diego Clippers with 21 points on an impressive 70% shooting from the field, including three three-pointers. Jahmyl Telfort matched him with an efficient 21 points on 53% shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and dished out six assists. The Clippers received crucial contributions from their bench, led by Jaelen House's 19 points and nine assists. Hunter Sallis scored nine points in his Clippers debut, while Taylor Funk chipped in 14 points on 50% shooting with two steals. The Clippers' defensive dominance was evident as they recorded a season-low five turnovers while their defense forced 11 steals.

For the Iowa Wolves, Jules Bernard had 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Rocco Zikarsky had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will return home to face off against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday, January 10 at 7:00pm on NBAGLeague.com. The Clippers will be hosting a trading card show for their Collectors Night from 12pm-6pm at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Plaza at Frontwave Arena.







