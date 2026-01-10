Stars Fall to Celtics to Close out Back-To-Back Series

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Maine Celtics 107-102 on Friday night to close out the back-to-back series. Maine claimed wins in both games of the doubleheader, and the Stars now trail the season series 2-1.

Both teams opened the game with efficient offense, trading baskets throughout the first quarter and combining for eight lead changes. Salt Lake City found its rhythm early in the second quarter and pushed its advantage to 17 points following a Max Klesmit three-pointer at the 7:57 mark. The Stars carried a 64-50 lead into halftime.

Maine responded in the second half, chipping away at the deficit and reclaiming the lead at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter. The Celtics held onto the advantage the rest of the way, as Salt Lake City was unable to regain control.

Jazz two-way guard John Tonje led the Stars with a game-high 27 points (6-11 3PM) while grabbing a career-high and game-high 12 rebounds (4 OR, 8 DR). The performance marked the first double-double of Tonje's career. Sean East II added 17 points (8-16 FGM) off the bench and dished out a team-high eight assists.

Justin Harmon (16), Max Abmas (12) and Cameron McGriff (10) also scored in double figures for the Stars.

Maine was led by Amari Williams, who finished with 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Stars remain on the road and will travel to Detroit to face the Motor City Cruise for the first time this season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Mich., with tipoff set for 4 p.m. MT. The game will stream on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Tonje - 27 Tonje - 12 East II - 8 .430 .326 .727 15-26-41

CELTICS Williams - 22 Williams - 9 Gray - 10 .520 .323 .667 13-32-45







