Bulls Come up Short against Blue Coats

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, came up short against the Delaware Blue Coats in a 131-141 loss on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 31 points shooting 55% from the field and logging a game-high and career-high 17 assists for a double-double.

In an uphill battle to start, the Bulls only had eight players available for the matchup, Windy City held its own in the first quarter keeping the contest to a close 34-39 after the first frame. Catching fire in the second, the Bulls shot a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc with five straight threes to cut the deficit to just two before the Blue Coats pushed for an eight-point lead at halftime. Furthering the damage done by the Blue Coats, Philadelphia 76ers forward Johni Broome, on assignment with Delaware, exploded for 19 points going 9-for-11 in the third quarter giving the Bulls a 15-point lead to chase. Staying with it for the final frame, a late push by the Bulls was just not enough to best the Blue Coats.

Six of Windy City's eight active players ended in double-digits. Tying a season-high, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye neared a double-double with 25 points, shooting 62% from the field and eight rebounds. Gueye also stacked defensive stats with three steals and two blocks. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II tallied his eleventh 20-plus point performance with 25 points. Rounding out the double-digit Bulls, guard R.J. Nembhard and forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili each chipped in 16 points, and forward Justin Jackson logged a season-best 11 points and seven rebounds coming off the bench.

For the Blue Coats, Philadelphia 76ers two-way forward MarJon Beauchamp, notched 27 points shooting 48% from the field. Joining Beauchamp with 20-plus points, Broome finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards, also on assignment with Delaware, logged 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. From the bench, Blue Coats forward Malcom Hill tallied a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls drop to 3-4 while the Blue Coats improve to 5-3. The teams face off for a rematch this Saturday, January 10. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN (tape delay).







