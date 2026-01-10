Charge Assist Record Falls Again in Loss
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Cleveland Charge (4-3) were defeated in overtime by the Texas Legends (3-6), 123-120 at the Comerica Center on Friday night
For the second time in as many games, the Cleveland Charge franchise record for assists in a game was broken. Two nights after Killian Hayes set the mark with 18, Cleveland's Darius Brown dished out 22 assists to go along with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hayes still holds the team record for assists in one half with 13.
The Charge's Norchad Omier continued his streak of a double-double in every regular season game thus far, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 boards. Sean McNeil scored 22 points and nabbed two steals in the defeat. Luke Travers provided 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
The Legends were led by Dalano Banton's game-high 36 points and seven assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
The two teams will meet again in Texas on Sunday, January 11, at 4:30 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM. All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
