Santa Cruz Road Trip Win Streak Comes to an End, Falling, 121-114, to Mexico City
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
MEXICO CITY, MX - The Santa Cruz Warriors (5-3) nearly erased a 23-point second-half deficit, surging to within two points in the final minute before falling 121-114 to the Mexico City Capitanes (7-2) on Friday night at Arena CDMX.
Center Marques Bolden led the Warriors with a career-high 27-point, 11-rebound double-double, while center Charles Bassey logged his fourth-straight double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Two-way forward Malevy Leons notched 17 points, five assists, and three steals. Guard Chance McMillian recorded 14 points and five assists, while guard Taevion Kinsey contributed 12 points. Coming off the bench for the Sea Dubs, guard Trey Galloway hit three three-pointers to notch 11 points.
Guard Boo Buie III recorded a game-high 29 points and six rebounds, as guard James Bouknight followed close behind with 25 points and four rebounds. Coming off the bench for the Capitanes, forward LJ Figueroa managed 22 points and four assists, and guard Wade Taylor IV finished the game with 10 points and seven assists.
The first quarter was a tightly contested battle as the #2 and #3 seeds in the Western Conference traded the lead seven times and pulled even on eight occasions. While Bolden led the Sea Dubs with 12 points in the frame, 1-for-9 long-range shooting, and 17 first-quarter points from Buie III gave the home side a 37-29 lead heading into the second quarter. The Capitanes expanded their advantage to 14 points midway through the second frame, 55-41, behind a 63.6% first-half shooting performance. An 8-2 surge from Santa Cruz cut their deficit to nine points, 64-55, with just under three minutes until halftime. The Sea Dubs' starting five logged 26 of the team's 30 second-quarter points, ultimately trailing 71-59 going into the second half.
With their advantage reduced to nine points, 75-66, at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter, the Capitanes scored 11 unanswered points to claim a 20-point gap. Santa Cruz doubled up Mexico City in points in the paint, 16-8, in the frame, but a quarter-high 11 points from Figueroa kept the Capitanes in control, 97-81, with 12 minutes left to play. After trailing by 18 points with 8:21 left to play, the Warriors initiated a surgical 22-6 comeback push to make it 115-113 with 1:08 remaining on the clock. Although Santa Cruz had four players log five-plus points in the fourth quarter, they were unable to complete the 23-point comeback, falling 121-114 to the Mexico City Capitanes.
The Warriors will stay in Mexico City to face the Capitanes on Sunday, January 11 (2 p.m. PT tip-off). Vote your favorite Santa Cruz Warriors into the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T before polls close on Friday, January 30. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Iowa Wolves Open Road Trip with 118-125 Loss to San Diego Clippers - Iowa Wolves
- Legends Outlast Charge in Overtime Thriller - Texas Legends
- Charge Assist Record Falls Again in Loss - Cleveland Charge
- Santa Cruz Road Trip Win Streak Comes to an End, Falling, 121-114, to Mexico City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Vipers Snap Swarm's Six-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Spurs Hold off Lakers for 111-99 Win - Austin Spurs
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith - Long Island Nets
- Keels' Record Night Lifts Skyforce Past Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Herd Suffers Loss to Nets - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Come Back to Defeat the Stars Again - Maine Celtics
- Stars Fall to Celtics to Close out Back-To-Back Series - Salt Lake City Stars
- Vote Cruise - Motor City Cruise
- Series Preview: vs Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Wisconsin Herd Acquire Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Raptors 905 Light up the Boom, Sweep Season Series - Raptors 905
- Bulls Come up Short against Blue Coats - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Road Trip Win Streak Comes to an End, Falling, 121-114, to Mexico City
- Record-Breaking Rebounding Performance Sees Santa Cruz Stifle the Blue, 106-71
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Sea Dub Starters Power Santa Cruz to 111-102 Victory over Austin