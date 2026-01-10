Santa Cruz Road Trip Win Streak Comes to an End, Falling, 121-114, to Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MX - The Santa Cruz Warriors (5-3) nearly erased a 23-point second-half deficit, surging to within two points in the final minute before falling 121-114 to the Mexico City Capitanes (7-2) on Friday night at Arena CDMX.

Center Marques Bolden led the Warriors with a career-high 27-point, 11-rebound double-double, while center Charles Bassey logged his fourth-straight double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Two-way forward Malevy Leons notched 17 points, five assists, and three steals. Guard Chance McMillian recorded 14 points and five assists, while guard Taevion Kinsey contributed 12 points. Coming off the bench for the Sea Dubs, guard Trey Galloway hit three three-pointers to notch 11 points.

Guard Boo Buie III recorded a game-high 29 points and six rebounds, as guard James Bouknight followed close behind with 25 points and four rebounds. Coming off the bench for the Capitanes, forward LJ Figueroa managed 22 points and four assists, and guard Wade Taylor IV finished the game with 10 points and seven assists.

The first quarter was a tightly contested battle as the #2 and #3 seeds in the Western Conference traded the lead seven times and pulled even on eight occasions. While Bolden led the Sea Dubs with 12 points in the frame, 1-for-9 long-range shooting, and 17 first-quarter points from Buie III gave the home side a 37-29 lead heading into the second quarter. The Capitanes expanded their advantage to 14 points midway through the second frame, 55-41, behind a 63.6% first-half shooting performance. An 8-2 surge from Santa Cruz cut their deficit to nine points, 64-55, with just under three minutes until halftime. The Sea Dubs' starting five logged 26 of the team's 30 second-quarter points, ultimately trailing 71-59 going into the second half.

With their advantage reduced to nine points, 75-66, at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter, the Capitanes scored 11 unanswered points to claim a 20-point gap. Santa Cruz doubled up Mexico City in points in the paint, 16-8, in the frame, but a quarter-high 11 points from Figueroa kept the Capitanes in control, 97-81, with 12 minutes left to play. After trailing by 18 points with 8:21 left to play, the Warriors initiated a surgical 22-6 comeback push to make it 115-113 with 1:08 remaining on the clock. Although Santa Cruz had four players log five-plus points in the fourth quarter, they were unable to complete the 23-point comeback, falling 121-114 to the Mexico City Capitanes.

The Warriors will stay in Mexico City to face the Capitanes on Sunday, January 11 (2 p.m. PT tip-off).







