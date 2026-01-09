Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026

Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







Last Game vs STO:

STOCKTON, CA (3/14/23) - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, were edged by the Santa Cruz Warriors, were defeated by the Stockton Kings, 135-123, at Stockton Arena Tuesday night.

MJ Walker (returning rights) led the Knicks with a career-high 30 points while shooting 57-percent from the field (13-23), three rebounds, and two assists. Justin Wright-Foreman (returning rights) picked up a double-double with a season-high 26 points and career-high 12 assists. Dmytro Skapintsev (tryout) had 16 points on 62-percent from the field (8-13) and eight boards. Obadiah Noel (available player pool) added 13 points on 83-percent from the field (5-6) while collecting four rebounds and three assists. Quinton Rose (returning rights) delivered 12 points and brought in four rebounds. Jalen Johnson (tryout) dropped 13 points.

Trey Burke led the Kings (22-6) with a season-high 40 points and shot 78-percent from three-point range (7-9). Keon Ellis added 23 points on 75-percent from the field (9-12) along with seven rebounds. Alex O'Connell delivered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Kings were up 39-28 at the end of the first quarter. The Knicks erased a 12-point second quarter deficit to lead by as many as six with just under six minutes remaining in the half. Westchester (9-18) was able to outscore the Kings, 44-34, in the second quarter to only be down at halftime 73-72.

The Knicks were able to keep pace with the Kings as they led by as many as four in the third quarter. Both teams headed into the fourth quarter tied at 102. The Kings were able to strengthen a fourth quarter lead by going on an early 7-0 run within the first two minutes. Westchester was not able to close the gap as they could not get within five points with five minutes left in regulation.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (3-5) earned their first back-to-back wins of the season with a 99-94 victory over the Motor City Cruise, completing the series sweep. Both teams, playing shorthanded, battled until the final buzzer, but Westchester pulled away with a dominant 37-point fourth quarter compared to Motor City's 23.

Bryson Warren stayed hot from deep, leading the Knicks with 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists, including six three-pointers-his second straight game with five or more makes from beyond the arc. Adama-Alpha Bal added 16 points and five threes, with 13 coming in the first half. Dink Pate contributed a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Motor City, one of the G League's top three-point shooting teams, struggled from long range, hitting just 23.1% from three. Despite the cold shooting, the Cruise generated offense through defense, forcing 20 Westchester turnovers for 27 points. With the game tied at 90 under two minutes to play, a late turnover by Jaden Akins and back-to-back threes from Westchester sealed the win. Brice Williams paced Motor City with 26 points, while Quincy Olivari chipped in 21 points and seven rebounds before exiting with an injury.

Next Opponent: vs Stockton Kings at the Westchester County Center







