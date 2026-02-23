Westchester Knicks Postpone Monday Night Matchup vs. Cleveland Charge
Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks News Release
White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce today that due to inclement weather, the team's matchup versus the Cleveland Charge scheduled for tonight, Monday, February 23rd at the Westchester County Center has been postponed.
A rescheduled date and additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available. For questions or further information, fans may contact the Westchester Knicks at (212) 465-4450.
