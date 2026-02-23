Tonight's Game Between Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics Rescheduled to March 19

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND (Feb. 23, 2026) - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced that tonight's game against the Maine Celtics at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Previously purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the new game date with no additional action required by ticket holders. For more information, please reach out to info@longislandnets.com.







