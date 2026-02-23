Tonight's Game Between Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics Rescheduled to March 19
Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND (Feb. 23, 2026) - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced that tonight's game against the Maine Celtics at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. ET.
Previously purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the new game date with no additional action required by ticket holders. For more information, please reach out to info@longislandnets.com.
NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2026
- Tonight's Game Between Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics Rescheduled to March 19 - Long Island Nets
- Spurs Sign Emanuel Miller to Two-Way Contract - Austin Spurs
- Westchester Knicks Postpone Monday Night Matchup vs. Cleveland Charge - Westchester Knicks
- Tonight's Charge at Knicks Game Postponed - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Kick off Home Stretch against Cleveland Charge - Osceola Magic
- Hustle Fall to Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Lose Sunday Matinee Matchup against Spurs - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Tonight's Game Between Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics Rescheduled to March 19
- Nate Williams Earns Call-Up with Golden State Warriors
- Long Island Nets Complete Four-Game Set in Montreal
- LI Nets Drop Tight Game to Boom to Complete Montreal Trip
- LI Nets Pull Away from Boom for 110-94 Win at Place Bell